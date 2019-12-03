WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) – The United States may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Cold and wet weather this year has stunted the growth of potatoes. Retailers rely on long potatoes to make french fries, but there’s not enough of those to go around.
United States potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss. The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that potato production will drop a little over six percent for the year, the lowest drop since 2010.
This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.
- Site of old Miller’s Tavern going to be home to new Judicial Annex
- Super Six Football Championship this weekend
- Rangers search for missing person in the New River Gorge
- Caught on video: Pregnant dog dragged from vehicle, left alone outside animal shelter
- Report: U.S. may face French fry shortage due to poor potato crop