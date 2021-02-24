Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Reports: Murder Suspect Took Cut Out Neighbors Heart And Cooked It

National News

(WTRF)- According to The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and multiple news outlets, an Oklahoma man confessed to killing his neighbor, cutting out her heart and feeding it to his family before murdering his uncle and a four-year-old girl.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, allegedly stabbed the neighbor, Andrea Lynn Blankenship, to death at her home in Chickasha on February 9.  

‘He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons,’ an OSBI agent wrote in a court filing.  

Anderson is being held in Grady County Jail, pending charges, with Grady County district attorney Jason Hicks telling The Oklahoman that the death penalty “is on the table.”

