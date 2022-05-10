Republican Senator Susan Collins called the police on Saturday after a chalk message, asking her to support legislation protecting abortion access, was found on a sidewalk outside of her home.

According to buzzfeednews, the message was “intricately drawn” in “multiple different colors,” police reported.

The message read: “Susie, please, Mainers want [the Women’s Health Protection Act]. Vote yes, clean up your mess.”

Police responded to the scene after Collins had called and found that the “message wasn’t threatening” and therefore “no crime was committed,” Bangor Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wade Betters said in a statement according to buzzfeednews.

“We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home,” Collins said.

The Women’s Health Protection Act aims to protect abortion access on the federal level, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Despite her reputation as a moderate Republican in favor of abortion rights, Collins has said she will vote against the bill, reported buzzfeednews.

The bill passed in the House in September and is scheduled to be voted on by the Senate on Wednesday.