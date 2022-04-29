A Michigan sheriff’s deputy and corrections officer has been arrested and charged leave after he tortured and killed his rescue dog all because the dog nipped him while he clipped his nails, according to FOX13.

The special pup, named Habs, was chosen last year by Blue Star Service Dogs to be trained by inmates to become a therapy dog for veterans.

“He just radiated happiness wherever he went,” Humane Society of Macomb, Rachel Gentz said, reported FOX13. “He walked into a room and just lit it up.”

Unfortunately, Habs was just too friendly for the program, and after failing to graduate he was adopted by corrections officer Jacob Wilkinson.

A year later, Habs was found duct-taped and shot to death in a ditch.

Wilkinson has been arrested and charged for torturing and killing Habs after he said he was clipping the dog’s nails when he nipped at him.

“There is absolutely no reason for anyone to do this – dogs have feelings just like we do,” Gentz said.”He then went to find duct tape. Duct taped on his legs and mouth, put him in the trunk, drove him to the middle of nowhere and put 3 bullets in his head,” reported FOX13.

Gentz said she couldn’t believe what happened and said Wilkinson could have just surrendered the beloved pup.

“There was so many other options he had,” she said. “It’s just disgusting and cold.”