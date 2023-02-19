WILMORE, Ky. (WTRF) — A religious revival at a Kentucky Christian college is coming to an end after drawing thousands of visitors from across the world, according to local CBS affiliate WYKT.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Asbury University found itself the center of global attention after students began a spontaneous Christian revival that led pilgrims from around the world to the school’s small town of 6,000 in Wilmore, Kentucky.

Students and visitors say they felt the presence of the Holy Spirit during the marathon revival that has continuously packed the school’s auditorium since it began Feb. 8.

Citing overcrowding and safety concerns, the university is bringing the revival to a close.

The final public religious service will be Sunday evening with the revival moving off campus Thursday.

Asbury University’s President, Dr. Kevin J. Brown, said the school acknowledges the profound religious experience of the revival, but must also consider practical matters like overcrowding.

As an Asbury University leader, there is a tension I am trying to faithfully navigate at this time. On one hand, I humbly recognize we are experiencing a historic moment on our campus. Never in my life have I witnessed such manifest spiritual hunger—from our students to the nations—to humble ourselves and seek the Lord’s face. Books could be (and will be) written recounting the incredible stories and experiences of inspiring humility, altar consecration, neighborly love, and life-changing commitments. When I walk into Hughes Auditorium, I have a firsthand picture of the fruit of the Spirit. As a university, our first commitment is to foster the minds and hearts of students who have been entrusted to us and who are central to our mission. We know the last week has been a disruption to the continuity of their academic experience. Students have not only had to juggle various campus commitments (academic, athletic, extra-curricular, internship) with our various campus services, but also the throngs of people who have entered the dimensions of their space. For some, this has created a sense of being unsettled and even alienation from their campus community. Kevin J. Brown, Ph.D.

President, Asbury University

To read Brown’s full statement and for more information on the revival, click here.