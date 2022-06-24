The Supreme Court overturning the federal abortion rights after 50 years doesn’t necessarily mean rights are taken away altogether.

It’s different from state to state.

Hours after the overruling, half the states have already put abortion banning laws in place. This comes after the federal court deems the landmark Roe v. Wade decision unconstitutional.

Here’s what this now means. 7News legal expert Diana Crutchfield says it’s now up to the states if they choose to change their abortion laws. A state could now take away a woman’s right to abort as early as conception. States have that right to do so even if a woman was a victim of rape or incest.

So, since there is no longer a federal right to abort can an abortion be criminalized? Crutchfield says yes. She explains an abortion provider or even the mother can be criminalized.

“The pro-life advocates have always said that they did not want the woman criminalized, only the abortion providers, but there is no restriction for that under the new Dobbs case. So, yes, the states can criminalize the behavior of a woman for taking an abortion pill, for example.” Diana Crutchfield, 7News Legal Expert

Since the overruling, not all states prohibit abortion. But Crutchfield says, in some states, going to a physician or seeking an abortion can be criminalized.

Some states can even allow your neighbor, friend, or family member to report someone for having an abortion.