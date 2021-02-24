Romney Says Trump Will Win 2024 Election ‘In A Landslide’

(WTRF)- Senator Mitt Romney made a prediction that will make a lot of Donald Trump supporters happy.

Romney told the New York Times , “I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination,” if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide.”

Romney, who was the only Republican to vote in favor of conviction during both impeachment trials, said he will not be voting for Donald Trump if he should run for President.

“I would not be voting for President Trump again. I haven’t voted for him in the past,” Romney said. “I would probably be getting behind somebody who I thought more represented the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent.”

Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first post-presidential appearance on Sunday.

Reports are saying Trump will announce that he will be the GOP’s “presumptive 2024 nominee.”