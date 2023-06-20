TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/ABC News) — About 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been sent to lawmakers and other public officials across Kansas and to high-profile names, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It had counted more than 30 letters as of late Friday afternoon and increased the tally to 100 as of Sunday.

The list of intended recipients of white powder letters is growing and expanding beyond Kansas, federal law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Similar letters containing a cryptic note and a “suspicious powdery substance” were addressed to former President Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and other high-profile individuals, though the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted them before they were delivered, the sources said.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the bureau said preliminary tests on the substance were negative for common dangerous toxins.

In emails sent to legislators and obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal, Tom Day, director of Legislative Administrative Services, said the Kansas Highway Patrol had informed his office of the letters, which contain a return address of either Kansas City or Topeka.

The letters were sent to legislators at their homes and have been turned over to the KBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Day wrote.

“There is some message. The message is somewhat unclear, but it was intended to be threatening,” Republican state Sen. Molly Baumgardner, the recipient of one of the letters, told ABC Kansas City, Missouri, affiliate KMBC.

The FBI and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are probing the letters, but have not determined who is sending them or the motive behind the dispatches.