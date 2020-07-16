Russia Tried To Hack Coronavirus Research, US, UK and Canada Say

Security officials from the U.S., U.K. and Canada are alleging Russian cyberattackers are targeting organizations developing COVID-19 vaccines.

In May, the three countries issued advisory warnings about possible threats. Officials say hospitals, research laboratories, health care providers and pharmaceutical companies have all been hit.

Thursday, the governments detailed activity by a Russian hacking group called APT-29, which also calls itself “The Dukes” or “Cozy Bear.”

Cozy Bear is one of the hacking groups linked to Russia believed to have interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

However, Thursday’s announcement is the first time this group has been connected to cyberattacks related to the Coronavirus pandemic.