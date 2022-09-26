WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Protests, violence, and fleeing.

President Biden recently addressed the United Nations by condemning the 7-month Russian war on Ukraine, after their decision to escalate.

”Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenants of the United Nation’s charter,” said the President. “No more important than the clear prohibition against countries taking the territory of their neighbor by force.”

Russian election officials have resorted to knocking door-to-door, conducting unofficial referendums – ballots in hand and soldiers by their side.

West Liberty University Political Science professor, Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, says Russia is upsetting the national order by invading their neighbor, and essentially stealing part of Ukraine with this unofficial poll.

”They’re asking, ‘Hey, do you want to be part of Russia or not?’ The vote will be ‘yes.’ The people of these places want to be part of Russia. At least that’s what the Russians will be reporting,” Fitzpatrick emphasized the harmfulness of a poll like this.

“That won’t actually be a legitimate vote. That’s what the report, they’ll say ‘This is now part of Russia. This is Russian sovereign territory and therefore, they’ll try and frame it as that of a defensive war, not them, you know, invading another country.”

He says this in agreement with Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who stated, ”This is a diabolical strategy. Violently uprooting thousands of Ukrainians, bus in Russians to replace them, call a vote, manipulate the results to show near unanimous support for joining the Russian federation.”

Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization of 300,000 new soldiers – Russia’s first since World War II – has sparked, protests, violence, and a major exodus of one-way flights and backed up traffic leaving Russia, full of passengers who would rather flee the country than be called up.

The Kremlin announced this week it is mobilizing up to 300,000 new soldiers in the war on Ukraine.

As for Putin’s statement on the possibility of bringing in the use of nuclear weapons? Dr. Fitzpatrick says, ”If he really got desperate, if he thinks he’s going to lose power, there is the possibility he could use nuclear weapons, although that possibility remains very slim, because of course, if he used nuclear weapons, there would be retaliation from the international community.”

In the words of the U.S. Secretary of State, ”One man chose this war. One man can end it.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UN Delegates that his forces would not stop until they claimed all of Ukraine.