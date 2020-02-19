Ryan Newman alert and walking around

(WTRF)- A tweet sent out by Roush Fenway shows Ryan Newman in a hospital gown, smiling, snapping a photo with his two daughters.

Roush Fenway posted the following statement regarding Newman’s improvement.

Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last lap accident at Daytona International Speedway

True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters

Roush Fenway Racing

