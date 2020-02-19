(WTRF)- A tweet sent out by Roush Fenway shows Ryan Newman in a hospital gown, smiling, snapping a photo with his two daughters.
Roush Fenway posted the following statement regarding Newman’s improvement.
Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last lap accident at Daytona International Speedway
True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughtersRoush Fenway Racing
- Ryan Newman alert and walking around
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- Maryland Walmart employee becomes unlikely viral sensation
- Logan’s Roadhouse at The Highlands closing
- Pennsylvania bill would legalize recreational marijuana