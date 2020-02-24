Sanders: everything isn’t bad about Castro/Cuba

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is taking heat for a comment about the late Cuban President Fidel Castro.

His comments came in a “60 minutes” interview that aired Sunday.

Sanders gave a partial defense of Castro’s Cuban revolution, saying while he opposes its authoritarian nature —

It’s unfair to say everything was bad with it.

Democratic congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida said as the first South American immigrant member of congress —

She finds the comments “absolutely unacceptable.”

Democratic congresswoman Donna Shalala and Republican Senator Marco Rubio, both of Florida, are also taking issue.

The comments from sanders come as he continues to surge following wins in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses and the New Hampshire primary earlier this month