Sen. Brown worried for Ohio’s veteran population with USPS changes

(WTRF) – It’s been nearly two weeks since the House voted to provide additional funding and reverse recent changes to the United States Post Office, but the Senate still has yet to take up the issue.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said not fixing the problems is detrimental to the state’s veteran population.

Ohioans rely on mail or prescriptions more per capita than any other state in the country, imagine that. The VA fills about 80% of its prescriptions through a mail-order program delivering 120 million prescriptions per year. That’s one reason they’re so used so often used in Ohio. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

He was joined on a call this afternoon by disabled Ohio veteran Meredith Barnett. She said she received prescription deliveries from the VA without issue for 15 years, until last month.

Barnett explained she ultimately had to go to the VA Hospital in Dayton for a refill, despite being told by her doctors not to go to a hospital during the pandemic because she has an immune deficiency.

Senator Brown is calling for the Senate to be brought back from its recess to help protect USPS.

Some Ohio households can go days without receiving any mail. Small businesses already struggling because of the pandemic have called my office to report that their outgoing packages are not being delivered to customers on time. Mail handlers have reported to our offices there are numerous decommissioned sorting machine s at various locations around Ohio. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

He’s also joined other Democrats to write two letters calling for the recent changes to the postal system to be reversed, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign.