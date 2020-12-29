Sen. McConnell blocks vote on $2K checks, signals new package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday did not commit to a vote on $2,000 relief payments that President Donald Trump and Democrats are demanding.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, only said the Senate would work on responding to the concerns raised by Trump when he signed the $900 billion pandemic relief and government funding bill Sunday.

He blocked an effort by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to hold an immediate vote but McConnell’s move appeared to indicate that he was unsure where Republicans stood on the question overall.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, indicated he would filibuster to keep the Senate in session until a vote was held.

