WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One U.S. senator recently made a visit to the country’s southern border to continue his efforts in securing it and stopping dangerous cartels from crossing over.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown was joined by the Wood County Sheriff, Customs and Border Protection Agents, and the Texas Department of Safety in his visit to the southern border.

Brown said he got to see the many challenges law enforcement is facing in stopping cartels that are trafficking people and dangerous drugs like fentanyl.

One of Brown’s main missions has been to stop the flow of fentanyl into the country and Ohio communities.

He says he will continue his fight to ensure that border patrol agents and local law enforcement have the tools they need to stop deadly drugs from entering the country and local communities.

”We also want to make sure local police, whether they’re in Steubenville or whether in Bellaire or St. Clairsville or in any other community in Ohio want to make sure that they’re getting the help on police that they need. And we want to scale up local treatment programs. It’s really an all of the above approach. My approach especially, is you figure out how to keep this stuff out of the country.” Sen. Sherrod Brown – (D) Ohio

Senator Brown has worked with law enforcement and other officials to pass several legislations that help prevent human trafficking, drug cartels, and protecting first responders dealing with it daily.