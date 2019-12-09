Senator Brown opposes stricter SNAP requirements

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – According to a recent report from The Washington Post, the Trump Administration is considering a proposal that would tighten work requirements for those benefiting from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the rule would apply to able-bodied adults with no dependents.

Under current law, able-bodied adults without dependents can receive SNAP benefits for a maximum of three months during a three-year period, unless they’re working or enrolled in an education or training program for at least 80 hours a month. However, states have been able to waive this time limit to ensure access to food stamps.

Before this rule, counties with an unemployment rate as low as 2.5 percent were included in waived areas. And under the new rule, which is set to take effect on April 1st, 6 percent would be the minimum unemployment rate for a county to receive a waiver.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is a vocal opponent of these news requirements.

“What they forget about SNAP benefits is that it not just helps the beneficiary, it helps neighbors, it helps communities,” Sen. Brown told 7News. “It means maybe a little more money in the church collection plate. It means the grocery store is doing better, the farmers are doing better, people growing the produce are doing better…”

For more information, head over to the USDA’s website.

