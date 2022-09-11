CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released the following statement on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks:

“September 11, 2001 changed our nation—and the world—forever. Many of us remember exactly where we were on that day, and will never forget the pain felt as our nation was attacked and innocent lives were lost.

The terrorists who sought to tear us apart instead united us more than ever. In the days, months, and now years following 9/11, our country continues to prove our resiliency, strength, and courage.

I encourage my fellow West Virginians and Americans to come together and remember the heroes who arose in our darkest hour, and pray for all those who faced unfathomable loss in the wake of the attacks.

Our country is strongest when we are united, and we must always remember the American spirit that comforts us, inspires us, and brings us together as one.”