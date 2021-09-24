Senators on border crisis: “Congress has got to do its job”

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The mayor of Del Rio, Texas says Haitian migrants are no longer camped out there as of today.

The news comes after nearly 15,000 people had gathered over the weekend under a bridge at the border town.

It’s the latest chapter of a debate over immigration policy that goes back decades and faced every administration of the 21st century.

Opinions in Congress still vary widely, not just over who crosses our border but over who should stay in the country.

Some have proposed a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S.

I have a problem with that, simply because there’s people waiting in line to get here, and should we be rewarding illegal behavior just because you were able to get in? Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

The Obama administration, the Trump administration and now the Biden administration have said the right things about this more or less, but not really solved it. Congress has got to do its job. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

Senator Capito went on to say that President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy saw results in cutting down border crossings.

Meanwhile, Senator Brown pointed to the recent influx of Afghan migrants, and says we have a history of welcoming in refugees around the world.