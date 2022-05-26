A sheep in Africa was taken into custody and sentenced to three years in prison after it was found guilty of killing a woman.

The ram was arrested by police in South Sudan after attacking 45-year-old Adhieu Chaping, who later died from her injuries.

“The ram attacked by hitting her ribs and the old woman died immediately,” said police chief Major Elijah Mabor. “Our role as police is to provide safety and separate fights. The ram was apprehended and currently under custody at a Police Station,” reported local21news.

The animal was taken to a local jail, where it was found guilty of murder and sentenced to three years in a military camp.

It is not known if the ram has expressed remorse for the crime, according to timesnownews.

“The owner is innocent and the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime so it deserves to be arrested then later on the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handled amicably,” said Mabor.

However a local court ruled that the owner of the ram has to pay the victim’s family five cows as compensation and in accordance with local law when the sheep is freed after three years, it will also be given to the victim’s family.