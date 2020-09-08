Slain 8-year-old girl among more than 50 shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (WGN) — An 8-year-old was among more than 50 people shot, including 10 fatally, in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.

On Monday night, an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed and two adults were critically injured in a drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side.

The 8-year-old has been identified by the medical examiner as Dajore Wilson.

Police say they are searching for a black, newer model Dodge Charger in this shooting, which happened just before 6 p.m.

Police say someone fired shots into a vehicle carrying Dajore, her mother and two others.

Police said the victims’ vehicle was stopped at a red light and the suspects’ vehicle was directly behind it. When the light turned green, shots were fired into the victims’ vehicle, which eventually crashed into a tree.

Dajore was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were critically wounded in the shooting, while Dajore’s mother was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Earlier, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott addressed the media in relation to the senseless gun violence that lead to the murder of an 8 year old girl at 47th & Union.



No one was immediately in custody in the shooting.

“We’re all saddened and angered by this,” said Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott. “The Chicago Police Department has recovered over 7,000 guns this year. Our officers are getting shot and shot at a record pace. We’re out there every single day doing our best to protect the citizens of the city, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”