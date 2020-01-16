Smith & Wesson’s parent company fires CEO

The CEO of gun-maker ‘Smith and Wesson’ is being fired because of misconduct.

Smith and Wesson’s parent company ‘American Outdoor Brands’ made the announcement Wednesday.

It said James Debney quote ‘engaged in conduct inconsistent with non-financial company policy.’

American outdoor did not specify…

Smith and Wesson is in the process of becoming a separate company.

Until that happens it will have two co- CEO’s.