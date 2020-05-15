Soccer star Hope Solo said in a social media post that her Doberman Pinscher was shot in an unprovoked attack.

The former Team USA soccer superstar posted abour her dog Conan’s alleged attack on Thursday with a photo of her and her husband, former NFL pro Jerramy Stevens, surrounded by their five Dobermans.

“Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night. It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act,” she wrote and said the dog will survive.

She also sent her profound gratitude to the veterinarian staff she said worked to save Conan’s life.

“Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices,” she expressed before turning to fans for advice on how to make their dog’s life more comfortable, as the incident left him permanently disfigured.