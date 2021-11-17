Sophia Urista (Brass Against) who urinated on a fan during a concert was on ‘The Voice’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Chef Sophia Urista is seen on March 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Singer Sophia Urista, of Brass Against, was in the spotlight last week after a video went viral of her urinating on a fan during the festival, ‘Welcome To Rockville.’

This wasn’t Urista’s first time in the spotlight, she was on the hit show, The Voice.

Urista was in the 2016 season of The Voice and performed the song ‘Come Together’ by The Beatles.

Two judges turned around during the ‘blind’ performance, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys.

The band issued an apology for Urista’s behavior during the ‘Welcome To Rockville’ performance.

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

On Tuesday, Urista went to Twitter to apologize for the performance and insisted she is not a shock artist.

You can watch a fan’s video of the event here. (Warning: explicit content)

Urista is currently in a relationship with social media influencer and current Peloton instructor Jessica King