Southwest CEO: No furloughs for now

In a memo to the company’s 60 thousand employees, Southwest Airlines said it will not be furloughing or laying off workers on October 1.

Restrictions attached to federal bailout money barred airlines from any furloughs or layoffs through September.

The pandemic has dealt a crushing blow to the major airlines.

Earlier this month, both United Airlines and American Airlines sent warnings of possible furloughs.

Southwest says 17,000 of its workers have already taken voluntary separation packages and extended time off, however, the airline says it is losing 20 million dollars a day.

