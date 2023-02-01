WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today marks twenty years since one of the most tragic events in the history of the U.S. space program occurred.

The space shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over Texas.



All seven astronauts aboard the shuttle were killed.



The accident was caused by damage to the shuttle’s left wing during the launch.



Charles Wood is a project manager at the Challenger Learning Center on the campus of Wheeling University. He says NASA launched a two-year investigation into the cause of the accident.