State and federal officials debate over White House Tax Plan

Washington, D.C. (WTRF)- State and federal officials aren’t all seeing eye to eye on the White House tax plan.

President Biden is proposing the corporate tax rate to go from 21% up to 28%. But critics like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin pushed for a 25 % rate, while Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown just says he wants it to move back to where it was before former President Trump.

Now, Senator Brown says officials are restoring some of the giveaways, and the huge subsidies Trump gave out to the biggest corporations in the country.

Senator Brown says they’re going to take away some of those tax breaks to those companies, and says he’s pushing for that.

“If a company shutdown and moves overseas, they get a tax break to do that. So, our government looses tax revenue, and at the same time, workers at Clark County and Miami County and Montgomery County loose jobs, that’s a tax policy that’s bankrupt.” SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D) OHIO

In turn, Senator Brown says if those corporations start paying their fair share of taxes, they’re going to start carrying their weight. And in the end, he believes taxpayers and the middle class win in this situation.

But they’re still trying to figure out what the rates will be in the meantime.