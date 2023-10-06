(KTLA) – Yes, advent calendars have reached the frozen food stage.

Stouffer’s is releasing an advent calendar of sorts — or rather, a “Comfort Calendar” — which includes seven dishes from its frozen food product lineup.

Stouffer’s further claims the Comfort Calendar marks the first time any company has released a frozen-foods advent calendar of any kind, according to a recent news release.

The Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar, which comes in a gingerbread-house-shaped package, is filled with Stouffer’s dishes including family-sized meals, individual meals, sides, and even French bread pizza.

Specifically, the “advent calendar” includes the Family Size Macaroni & Cheese, Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce, Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl, Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake, Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, Pepperoni French Bread Pizza, and the Ultimate Five Cheese Mac.

The first batch of Comfort Calendars, which went on sale Monday, sold out in under 15 minutes, Stouffer’s said. But the company announced that the product would be restocked and available on Oct. 23.

The Comfort Calendar will be exclusively available online for $39.99, while supplies last.