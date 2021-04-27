Study: Eating French Fries or Hash Browns 2-3 Times A Week Will Kill You Sooner

(WTRF)- A study that was published in 2017 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has resurfaced after a social post from WebMD saying people who ate french fries or hash browns 2 to 3 times a week were more likely to die early.

Researchers studied the fried potato consumption of 4,400 adults between the ages of 45 and 79 over the course of eight years. During that timeframe, 236 people died.

The consumption of unfried potatoes was not associated with an increased mortality risk.

WebMD says if you should indulge in the potatoes to get the smallest portion possible, split your order or make your own oven-baked fries with heart-healthy olive oil