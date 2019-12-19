Study: half of adults will be obese by 2030

The obesity crisis is showing no signs of letting up.

A study published in the New England journal of medicine expects half of all American adults to be obese in just ten years.

And by 2030 — 25 percent will be considered “severely obese”.

Researchers are concerned because that level of obesity — typically 100 pounds overweight or more — is linked with an increased risk of death and health problems.

That could also result in higher healthcare costs.

The study used 26 years of data from 6 million Americans who were self-reporting their body mass indexes.

The south and Midwest are expected to be the most affected.

Women, black adults, and those making less than 50-k a year are at the highest risk for severe obesity.