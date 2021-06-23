Subway’s tuna sandwich has no tuna DNA; Study says

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 21: A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- According to a New York Times report, tests done by a commercial lab proved that no identifiable tuna DNA was found in Subway’s sandwiches.

The tests had 60 inches of Subway tuna sandwiches from three different Subway locations in Los Angeles.

The ‘tuna’ was then removed, frozen and sent to an unidentified commercial food testing lab.

“No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species,” the results read.

“One, it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification,” the spokesperson said. “Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.”

Subway declined to comment to the Times on the lab results