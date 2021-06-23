Subway’s tuna sandwich has no tuna DNA; Study says

(WTRF)- According to a New York Times report, tests done by a commercial lab proved that no identifiable tuna DNA was found in Subway’s sandwiches.
The tests had 60 inches of Subway tuna sandwiches from three different Subway locations in Los Angeles.
The ‘tuna’ was then removed, frozen and sent to an unidentified commercial food testing lab.
“No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species,” the results read.
“One, it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification,” the spokesperson said. “Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.”
Subway declined to comment to the Times on the lab results