Supreme Court justice calls federal cannabis laws “contradictory”

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As Connecticut and Virginia legalize recreational marijuana, is the Mountain State far behind?

Not if West Virginia delegate Shawn Fluharty has anything to say about it.

“The writing’s on the wall. We got to get moving, the state needs to move on this. We have an opportunity here. While the window is closing, there is still an opportunity for West Virginia to get on board before most of our neighboring states. Delegate Shawn Fluharty – West Virginia (D)

Delegate Shawn Fluharty said it is important to legalize cannabis before the rest of the country because of all the positive effects.

“What we do see is we have job rates that increase, opportunity that increases for everybody. And actually, the dependence on opioids decreases in states that go to adult use cannabis.” Delegate Shawn Fluharty – West Virginia (D)

Fluharty said the increase in jobs would also have positive effects on our dwindling population.

“West Virginia young people are leaving at the highest rate in the country. What keeps them here? Opportunity, jobs. We are not in the position to turn away the fastest growing job market in the United States.” Delegate Shawn Fluharty – West Virginia (D)

Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a statement that the U.S. prohibition against cannabis is contradictory.

Thomas questioned whether the government has the right to intrude on the cannabis markets that are legal at the state level.

That is apparent when looking at a memorandum that state senator Ryan Weld said was in place.

“They were not going to prosecute states that did not adhere to federal marijuana laws. That memorandum was rescinded under the Trump administration, but federal law was never enforced despite that.” State Senator Ryan Weld – West Virginia (R)

Weld also said legalized marijuana creates some discrepancies when it comes to our money.

“The concern for the banking industry is that if you were to take a deposit from a medical marijuana dispensary, and then allow it to be deposited into your general funds, you would be guilty of money laundering.” State Senator Ryan Weld – West Virginia (R)

Weld said this is because you’re taking money from a federally illegal activity and putting it into your bank.

Whether or not recreational marijuana is legalized federally or in West Virginia, it seems like the Supreme Court is questioning the current laws.