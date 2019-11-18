T-Mobile CEO John Legere will step down

(CNN) T-Mobile announced Monday that CEO John Legere will be stepping down at the end of next April after his contract expires.

The surprise move comes as speculation swirls about the possibility that Legere was a leading contender to become the next CEO of WeWork — although Legere shot down reports that he was looking to take that job.

Legere will be replaced by Mike Sievert, who is currently the president and chief operating officer of T-Mobile.

The company said Legere is going to remain a board member and will assist with the company’s pending acquisition of rival Sprint.

Sprint is controlled by Japanese investing giant SoftBank, which also has a controlling interest in WeWork.