(KTVI/WXIN) — There’s a limited-time deal available for Taco Bell lovers unlike many others: For $10, you can score “30 consecutive days of tacos” — and the offerings include the chain’s newest taco creation.

Taco Bell’s “digital taco subscription,” known as the Taco Lover’s Pass, rewards members who sign up for the promotion through the Taco Bell app on Tuesday or Wednesday, the restaurant announced. (The promotion can only be purchased on Tuesday or Wednesday, the latter marking National Taco Day.)

Once purchased for the one-time price of $10, “a hidden category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant for 30 days,” Taco Bell said. Users can then redeem one of several taco varieties per day for 30 consecutive days.

Fans can stick to a personal favorite or expand their taste horizons by selecting any of the following options on any given day:

Crunchy Taco

Crunchy Taco Supreme

Soft Taco

Soft Taco Supreme

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Doritos Locos Tacos

Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme

Toasted Breakfast Tacos (during breakfast hours, available from Oct. 12)

Eagle-eyed Taco Bell fans may have noticed a new option on that list: the Toasted Breakfast Tacos. Making their debut Oct. 12, the Toasted Breakfast Tacos are said to “effortlessly combine fluffy eggs, melted cheese and the option of bacon, sausage, or potato within a tortilla grilled to early morning perfection,” according to Taco Bell.

The limited-time breakfast tacos will also only be available to Taco Pass subscribers as of Oct. 12.

The new on-the-go offering joins Taco Bell’s current stable of breakfast items like burritos, quesadillas and crunchwraps. Toasted Breakfast Tacos will cost $1.49 apiece.