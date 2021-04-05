Target’s car seat trade-in is back

(WJW) — Target shoppers who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent-off coupon toward new car seats, travel systems and select baby home gear.

All Target stores are participating in the April 2021 Car Seat Trade-In program and will have drop-off boxes for guests’ unwanted car seats located near guest services starting today (Monday, April 5, 2021) through Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Guests must be enrolled in Target Circle to participate in the trade-in and receive a coupon that can be applied to both in-store and online purchases eligible through May 1, 2021.

During the trade-in event, Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged.

The coupon can be applied to a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear such as playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Since the program launched in April 2016, Target has recycled more than 1,100,000 car seats, or more than 17 million pounds of plastic and counting. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.