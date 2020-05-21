Teacher sought castration not prison, gets 12 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida high school teacher was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing students after the judge ignored his request to be castrated instead.

Mark Lua told a judge in Pensacola Wednesday that he wanted to raise his daughter, so he volunteered for chemical or even physical castration if that would spare him a prison sentence.

The 32-year-old former English teacher pleaded guilty last year to sexual assault charges involving current and former students.

Prosecutor Erin Ambrose told Judge Thomas Dannheisser that Lua targeted vulnerable girls.