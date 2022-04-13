The British-Polish company Walletmor is making sure you never lose your wallet again.

The tech company is selling microchips that are placed under your skin as alternate payment options, reported WBNS.

Walletmor says the chip is roughly the size of a grain of rice, costs around $300, and is recommended to be placed in the hand.

You can use the chip at most businesses worldwide by activating it in a digital wallet app and swiping your hand over a card reader.

According to Wallermor, reported by WBNS, nearly 200 people already have the implants but the chips are only being sold to citizens in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and countries in the European Union.

The company recommends using a surgeon for the minor operation and says there are no refunds after the implant goes in.