Teen sent to detention center over homework released

MICHIGAN–An appeals court in Michigan has released a high school student from a juvenile detention center.

The teen’s probation officer sent her there because she didn’t keep up with her homework.

The girl’s name was not released since she is a juvenile, but her family’s attorneys spoke out.

Her attorneys described the reunion.

Attorney Jonathan Biernat said, “She’s obviously overcome with emotion so I am very thankful and glad she is on her way home.”

How did the teen get to the point where she was placed in detention?

Juvenile records are sealed, so it is hard to confirm all the details.

What is known is that the 15-year-old girl got into trouble last year for stealing a classmate’s cell phone and fighting with her mom.

She was found guilty of theft and domestic violence.

She was put on probation and one condition of this was that she do all classwork.

Her mom says she was doing this until schools closed down due to COVID-19, and her daughterm who had ADHD, had trouble keeping up.

Her mom told her probation officer she was behind on classwork.

Saima Khalil, attorney for the family said, “The system needs to recognize that is what mom was doing when she reached out to the probation officer. Hey, I need help. Not hey take my kid and lock them up. That was never what mom was seeking.”On

On July 20, Judge Mary Ellen Brennan said, “How many times does she get to jump her mom before you think she is a threat to her mom?”

The judge said the teen is still a threat to her mom.

The story made national headlines as protesters rallied, asking if it was possible the teen was being sentenced harshly because she is African American.

Biernat said, “Hopefully we can get some things done moving forward in terms of changing the way we treat juvenile offenders.”