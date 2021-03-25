Tennessee Bill Would Ban Textbooks With LGBTQ+ Material

(WTRF)- A Tennessee House bill would prohibit the state from allowing textbooks and instructional materials that contain LGBTQ+ material.

H.B. 0800, was introduced by Representative Bruce Griffey (R – District 75) and will be considered by the Education Instruction Subcommittee on March 30.

“LEAs (local education agencies) and public charter schools shall not locally adopt or use in the public schools of this state, textbooks and instructional materials or supplemental instructional materials that promote, normalize, support, or address lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, or transgender issues or lifestyle,” the bill says.

The bill says public schools should focus on subjects like reading, science and mathematics.

If passed, it would go into effect July 1 and apply to the 2021 – 2022 school year.