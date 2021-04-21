Tennessee hemp farmer rolls 150-foot long joint for 420

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A farmer in Mt. Juliet celebrated 4/20 the best way he knew how… with a really, really long joint.

Heath Scott, who owns 7 Point Farm and Apothecary on Lebanon Road, rolled a 150-foot long joint with three different strains of hemp, which along with CBD, are legal in Tennessee.

Scott began rolling the joint last Thursday, 12 feet at a time, in hopes of reigniting the marijuana debate in Tennessee.

“This is the start of the future I feel. I don’t feel this is the end. I feel this is just the beginning for us to go forward and go to the legislators to make a splash and say we’re ready,” explained Scott.

Tennessee is one of six states where no form of marijuana, either recreational or medicinal, is legal.

