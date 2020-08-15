Texas couple charged after infant son found dead in bucket of tar

MCKINNEY, Texas — A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna Grabowski, 41, and Roland Grabowski, 42, late Saturday in a Dallas suburb.Father charged after missing Texas infant found dead in submerged vehicleu003cbru003e
A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says they refused to cooperate with investigators looking into a report of the 1-week-old’s death.
Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas.
The couple face several felonies, including abandoning or endangering a child, abusing a corpse without legal authority and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.
They are being held on bond.Couple suspected of killing 3 women in California home over possible rental disputeu003cbru003e
A lawyer for Donna Grabowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
