Texas Governor Greg Abbott, as of now, is scheduled to speak at the NRA-ILA’s Annual Leadership Forum alongside former President Donald Trump on Friday, May 27 in Houston TX.

This follows the devastating elementary school shooting that left more than a dozen children dead on Tuesday in Uvalde, TX.

The Governor spoke at a news conference after the incident on Tuesday saying that the 18-year-old suspect had “shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher.”

As of now, the Governor is scheduled to speak at the forum but it is unknown if he will talk about the mass shooting.

The NRA-ILA Leadership Forum is one of the most politically significant and popular events in the country, featuring our nation’s top Second Amendment leaders in government, the media, and the entertainment industry.

The event begins from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston Texas. Admission is free and will be first come, first served. Tickets are not required but you must be a NRA Member to attend.

2022 confirmed speakers include NRA Executive Vice President Wayne Lapierre, NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet, Former President Donald J. Trump, Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, and North Carolina Lt. Governor & NRA Board Member Mark Robinson.

For more information visit www.nraam.org.