Thanksgiving tradition continues with grandma and man she mistakenly texted

It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that everyone on social media loves, that started with an accidental text message in 2016.

Wanda Dench, thought she was texting her grandson to invite him to Thanksgiving when she actually texted Jamal Hinton. Hinton joking invited himself over and the rest was history. 5 years of Thanksgiving dinners, making 2021 number 6.

We are all set for year 6! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/wEQioizWGd — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 14, 2021

Last year, during the pandemic, Wanda’s husband, Lonnie, died from COVID-19 complications in April.

“As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it,” Hinton tweeted in April of 2020. “Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face, so I thank every single one of you guys for that!”

Last year the two had an in-person socially-distanced meal together.