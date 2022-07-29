The Weather Channel apologized after a broadcast of Iowa’s “Local on the 8s” weather report showed an offensive racial slur, according to complex.

Journalist Matthew Keys on Twitter pointed out the “accidental” graphic saying, “I’ve blurred it, but I’m pretty sure you can figure out what it said.”

According to Complex, The Weather Channel issued a statement saying that the statement didn’t “originate” with them.

“A graphic during The Weather Channel cable network’s ‘Local on the 8s’ presentation in Des Moines last evening included a racial slur,” the statement read. “We removed this graphic as soon as we learned of it. This did not originate with us, and we are in the process of investigating it further. We apologize to our viewers,” The Weather Channel wrote on Facebook.

It’s believed to have originated at the cable head-end but an investigation into the incident is ongoing.