TIME announces Person Of The Year Finalist

(WTRF)- Candidates for TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year was announced Thursday morning during NBC’s Today show.

The magazine revealed Thursday morning its shortlist includes President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, The Movement for Racial Justice, and Dr. Anthony Fauci and Frontline Health Workers.

“This is the hardest year that I’ve been involved in. So many massive stories all over the world…racial justice, the pandemic, presidential election, wildfires, a really, really challenging year to make this call,” TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal explained.

TIME has selected a Person of the Year for the past 92 years. In 2019, climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Person of the Year, becoming the youngest person in history to receive the honor.

TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year will be announced Thursday evening.