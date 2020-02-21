‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ gets its own documentary

(WTRF)- Tuesday, Tony Hawk announced on Instagram that Pretending I’m a Superman, a documentary about the immortal Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game series, will be premiering at the festival on February 29.

Pretending I’m a Superman, which takes its name from Punk band Goldfinger’s “Superman,” a staple of the original game’s soundtrack, has been in the works since 2016.

The documentary tracks what skateboarding was like before it became mainstream thanks to X-Games and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series

Also in the documentary are fellow skaters Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska and Steve Caballero and many more involved in the popular video game series.

