Tourism campaign pulled in Montana due to insensitive billboards

The chamber of commerce in billings, Montana has removed several billboards…after criticism that they are insensitive to Native Americans.

The billboards were a part of a public relations campaign aimed at attracting tourism to the area.

They use language that critics say mirrors that used to justify the taking of tribal lands decades ago.

One of the billboards was placed on a native American reservation.

A local blogger wrote about the campaign … Prompting the chamber of commerce to reconsider.

We just need to do a better job of making sure that we have more people around the table and that we’re more inclusive and more sensitive and more diverse. And all that we do Alex Tyson/Executive Director, Visit Billings:

Three billboards will be removed, and language deemed insensitive is being taken off websites and out of visitor guides.

Officials with the tourism arm of the chamber of commerce say they will reach out to representatives from local native American tribes.