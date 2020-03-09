Trading halted as markets plummet on coronavirus fears and oil price uncertainty

by: ABC News

Stock trading was halted for 15 minutes Monday after the S&P 500 plummeted more than 7% in the first minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,800 points, or more than 7%, over fears of global economic fallout amid the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty over falling oil prices.

The Nasdaq dropped 7%.

After OPEC talks fizzled over the weekend, Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices, triggering a price war and sending U.S. crude oil prices plunging by more than 25%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to an unprecedented low of 0.408%, a possible signal that investors are expecting a recession.

