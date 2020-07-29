Train derails in AZ, sets bridge ablaze

Tempe, AZ–A freight train derailed Wednesday and caught fire in Arizona.

It burned on a bridge spanning Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona. The bridge spans a lake in a Phoenix suburb

The freight train was traveling across the bridge when it derailed, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure, officials said

