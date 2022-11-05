(WTRF) — Approval of a draft ruled Friday by the Florida Board of Medicine and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine will ban medical or surgical gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under 18, according to ABC News.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A weekslong approval process is now underway following the board’s decision. A public comment period will be available.

Puberty blockers, hormones, cross-hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery for people under the age of 18 would be prohibited under this rule.

There was an exception proposed for youth to be enrolled in the FDA and university-centered clinical research trials, but the boards disagreed. The Board of Medicine struck the exception from the rule. The Board of Osteopathic Medicine retained the exception. This difference in standard of care is rare between the two boards.

Current trans youth who are receiving treatments for gender dysphoria will not be affected.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Public Health Association, say that gender-affirming care is safe and effective for those that experience emotional distress due to the misalignment from their sex at birth and their gender identity, while the American Medical Association, deem it “medically necessary.”

In the last two hearings, each side had the opportunity to voice their opinions to the medical board committees. The debate was heated with many outbursts during the meeting, but the assembly was overwhelmingly in opposition of the rule.

Those experiencing gender-affirming care spoke of the positive impact it had on their lives, while other were concerned that the gender-affirming surgery would be irreversible. Some spoke about their regrets about their gender transition.

Before surgery, the use of “blockers” prepares patients for the transition. The AAP states that these blockers are known to be safe, temporary and reversible.

Court ruled blocks are currently in place on gender-affirming care restrictions in Arkansas and Alabama. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in Florida is confident in their latest attempt to block care for transgender people.

As of Aug. 21, no trans person can get Medicaid coverage in Florida.