(WTRF)- Former President Trump is expected to make an announcement at 11 am that he will sue Twitter and Facebook, according to Axios

Currently, Donald Trump is completely banned from Twitter and Facebook for another two years.

Axios reports that Trump will announce class action lawsuits against the social media giants.

Axios also says that Class action lawsuits would enable him to sue the two tech CEOs on behalf of a broader group of people that he argues have been censored by biased policies.